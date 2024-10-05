Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $11.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

