Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners cut shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $400.00.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $357.24.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $240.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.70 and a 200 day moving average of $342.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 118.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.