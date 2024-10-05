Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director H Eugene Lockhart Sells 1,042 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $112,817.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,506.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $114,078.16.

On Thursday, August 8th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $106,919.62.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $115.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 10,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

