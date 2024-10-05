Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Iberdrola to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

