Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INO

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of INO stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.82. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5,943.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.