Insider Buying: Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Insider Acquires £551,750 in Stock

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) insider Clive Ian Kahn acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,207 ($29.52) per share, with a total value of £551,750 ($738,028.36).

Clive Ian Kahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha Group International alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, Clive Ian Kahn acquired 25,000 shares of Alpha Group International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,117 ($28.32) per share, with a total value of £529,250 ($707,932.05).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Clive Ian Kahn acquired 50,000 shares of Alpha Group International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,077 ($27.78) per share, with a total value of £1,038,500 ($1,389,111.82).

Alpha Group International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON ALPH opened at GBX 2,190 ($29.29) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,380.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,268.32. Alpha Group International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,460 ($19.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,630 ($35.18). The stock has a market cap of £925.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,013.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Alpha Group International Cuts Dividend

Alpha Group International Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 787.04%.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.