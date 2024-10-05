Insider Buying: Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Acquires 24,000 Shares of Stock

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Mary-Rose de Valladares acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($24,077.05).
Atome Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Atome stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.48. The firm has a market cap of £32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.67 and a beta of 0.23. Atome Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42.55 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.20).
Atome Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atome
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Atome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.