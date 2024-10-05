Insider Buying: Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Acquires 24,000 Shares of Stock

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Mary-Rose de Valladares acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($24,077.05).

Atome Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Atome stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.48. The firm has a market cap of £32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.67 and a beta of 0.23. Atome Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42.55 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.20).

Get Atome alerts:

Atome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Atome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.