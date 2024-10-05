Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CFO Sells $184,854.12 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total value of $184,854.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,343.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12.

On Thursday, August 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $89,621.10.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $207.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.86. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $224.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,376,000 after buying an additional 179,395 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 132.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,367,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 350,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,760,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

