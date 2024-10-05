Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $3,759,075.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 273,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,851,000 after purchasing an additional 430,174 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 404,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,976,000 after purchasing an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

