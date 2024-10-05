Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

