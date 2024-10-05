Insider Selling: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Major Shareholder Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,090,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,724,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paysign Stock Performance

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.96. Paysign, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysign during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysign in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Paysign by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Paysign during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Paysign in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

See Also

