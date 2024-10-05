Insider Selling: Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) SVP Sells $84,750.15 in Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Surekha Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veralto alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $112.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Veralto by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.