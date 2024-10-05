Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.29.

Get Integer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Integer

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR opened at $129.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.52. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 135,750 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,143,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,241,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Integer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.