Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (IOCJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on May 7th

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from Iochpe-Maxion’s previous dividend of $0.0047127.

Iochpe-Maxion Price Performance

Shares of IOCJY opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Iochpe-Maxion has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Iochpe-Maxion alerts:

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $737.68 million for the quarter. Iochpe-Maxion had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iochpe-Maxion will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles.

Read More

