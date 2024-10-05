Jamf’s (JAMF) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Jamf Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Jamf has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,917.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 40.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jamf by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

