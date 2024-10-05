Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 36,811 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $97,917.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,943.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $142,500.00.

loanDepot Stock Down 8.3 %

LDI opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LDI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LDI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in loanDepot by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.