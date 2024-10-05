Jefferies Financial Group Raises Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $83.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.36.

HAS opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

