Jonathan(Jon) Gidney Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) Stock

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan(Jon) Gidney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.88 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$18,840.00 ($12,993.10).
Cettire Price Performance
About Cettire
Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories. Cettire Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cettire
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cettire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cettire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.