Karl Siegling Buys 24,938 Shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling purchased 24,938 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.77 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,065.45 ($30,389.96).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Karl Siegling bought 92,717 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,380.52 ($109,917.60).

On Thursday, July 11th, Karl Siegling bought 12,808 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.82 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$23,348.98 ($16,102.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.93.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Opportunities Fund’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. Cadence Opportunities Fund’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

