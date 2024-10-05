KeyCorp Boosts Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $21.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

SEMR opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Semrush has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semrush will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 55,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 848,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,035.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 64,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $935,802.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,227,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,635,031.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 55,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 848,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,035.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,191 shares of company stock worth $2,132,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Semrush by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,426,000 after purchasing an additional 358,386 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $10,597,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

