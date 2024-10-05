Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KOPN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Kopin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.60. Kopin has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 131.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

