LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Alliance Global Partners

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LiveOne Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LVO opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.54. LiveOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveOne

About LiveOne

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in LiveOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

