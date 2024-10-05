Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUG shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total value of C$477,891.90. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60. Insiders sold a total of 72,840 shares of company stock worth $2,146,122 over the last three months. 58.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE:LUG opened at C$31.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$31.72.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 2.5618964 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 84.25%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

