Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $197.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPCGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.1% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE MPC opened at $174.80 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.