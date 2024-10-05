Marcus (NYSE:MCS) PT Raised to $20.00 at Benchmark

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MCS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. Marcus has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $509.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marcus will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $11,669,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 294,593 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 250,019 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 71.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 183,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Marcus by 35.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 60,921 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

