Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 4,667 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $102,487.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,196.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
GME opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.88 and a beta of -0.19. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
