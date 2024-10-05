Matthew R. Dobson Sells 2,994 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $24,969.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,630.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Up 1.9 %

ZUO stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,434,000 after buying an additional 917,565 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 35.4% during the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 5,091,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,343 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP boosted its position in Zuora by 13.5% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 4,058,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zuora by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,740,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,156,000 after purchasing an additional 429,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 511,292 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Read Our Latest Report on ZUO

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.