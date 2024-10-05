Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Acquires A$22,590.00 in Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Free Report) insider Melinda Snowden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.53 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,590.00 ($15,579.31).
Megaport Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
About Megaport
