Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Acquires A$22,590.00 in Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Free Report) insider Melinda Snowden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.53 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,590.00 ($15,579.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

