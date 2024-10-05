Michael Scott Culbreth Sells 3,500 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $324,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,012.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $92.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $106.57.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Woodmark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 305.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMWD

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.