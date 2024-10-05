Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $90.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1,857.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 131.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

