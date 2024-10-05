Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $406.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $330.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.76 and a 200-day moving average of $339.34. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.