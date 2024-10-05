MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of ML opened at $39.64 on Thursday. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $416.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.69.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,391.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,391.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $592,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,333.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,078 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

