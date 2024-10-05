Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $959.90.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $935.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.51, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $879.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $790.25. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,311,135.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,534 shares of company stock valued at $50,452,525. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

