Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Moolec Science had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Moolec Science Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLEC opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Moolec Science has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

