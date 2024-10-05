Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Moolec Science had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Moolec Science Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MLEC opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Moolec Science has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.25.
About Moolec Science
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moolec Science
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.