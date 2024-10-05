Nicholas Daniel Sells 750 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $39,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,181.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

