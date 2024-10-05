Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $96.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Otis Worldwide traded as high as $105.25 and last traded at $105.15, with a volume of 351514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.81.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after buying an additional 907,972 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after buying an additional 2,590,780 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 883,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

