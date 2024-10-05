PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

PAGS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

