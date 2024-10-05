Paul Badawi Sells 12,727 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $76,234.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,725,433 shares in the company, valued at $34,295,343.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.71. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.