Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:CATX opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $19.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

