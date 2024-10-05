Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Polymet Mining Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of PLM opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10. Polymet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.
About Polymet Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polymet Mining
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.