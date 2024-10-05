Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Lowered by Analyst

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unifi in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.69 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Unifi

NYSE UFI opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $123.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.80. Unifi has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 0.6% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,371,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Unifi by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 899,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 84,989 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 404,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,605 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 242,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Unifi by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

