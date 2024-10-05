Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,945,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

