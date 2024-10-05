Raymond James Cuts Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target to $41.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.