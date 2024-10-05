RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RB Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of RBA opened at C$110.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. RB Global has a 1-year low of C$80.97 and a 1-year high of C$117.55.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.54 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.602 per share. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 2,920 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.96, for a total transaction of C$230,563.20. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

