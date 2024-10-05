RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
Shares of ROLL opened at $292.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.61. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.
About RBC Bearings
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.