Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Reece’s previous final dividend of $0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Reece

Reece Limited engages in the distribution of plumbing, waterworks, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products to commercial and residential customers in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It also distributes irrigation and pools, and kitchen products. The company serves customers in the trade, retail, commercial, and infrastructure markets.

