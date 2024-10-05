Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Reece’s previous final dividend of $0.17.
Reece Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.17.
About Reece
