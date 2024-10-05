REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.91.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

RGNX stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.66) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,101.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $30,431.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,641.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,101.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,279 shares of company stock valued at $864,034. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 436,043 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 790,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 588,773 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

