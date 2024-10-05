Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Boeing Company’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $154.88 on Thursday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $149.49 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

