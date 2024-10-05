Reviewing Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MDxHealth and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

MDxHealth presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Aclarion has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 773.11%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MDxHealth has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Aclarion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and Aclarion”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $80.74 million 0.04 -$43.10 million N/A N/A Aclarion $53,947.00 26.12 -$4.91 million N/A N/A

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MDxHealth.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -50.54% -987.86% -29.15% Aclarion -10,967.15% -910.84% -218.13%

Summary

Aclarion beats MDxHealth on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection. The company offers genomic prostate score which provides personalized genomic insights to both physicians and patients navigating the complexities of prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. It sells its products through urology sales force, consisting of direct sales representatives, strategic account managers, and regional sales managers. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.