RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of RFIL opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 8,800 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,936.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,835.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 22,835 shares of company stock worth $91,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

